Simon Gates will be allowed to keep 10 year-old Tank, described as relaxed and a dog who enjoys human attention, as long as he abides by six strict conditions.

The 41 year-old of The Hope Hotel, Marine Parade, Southend on Sea appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Previously he had denied having custody of a fighting dog, a pit bull terrier, which comes under the Dangerous Dog Act 1991, on March 5 2025 at Carlsgate, Hay-on-Wye.

But at the court on Tuesday he changed his plea.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said Tank, who was eight at the time, was seized on March 5 2025 after police executed a warrant for the brown and white dog.

PC Alice Key, a dog expert, believed Tank may have the characteristics of a pit bull terrier, and he was seized for assessments to be carried out.

Tank was found to have a substantial number of characteristics of a pit bull terrier but the court was told he showed no aggression to police officers or kennel staff and he appeared nervous and sought comfort from officers.

Mr Sprunks said various character references about Mr Gates and the dog had been submitted.

In interview Mr Gates denied he was in possession of a section 1 type dog and said it was a Staffie cross bred dog.

The court was told Mr Gates had no animal or dog offences and only one drink driving matter on his record in 2025.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Mr Gates had initially pleaded not guilty because he believed the dog was a Staffie and he had had Tank since he was a puppy.

But he said when an expert assessed him and had the characteristics of a pit bull, he had changed his plea.

Mr Walters said kennel staff and the expert who assessed Tank said he was friendly, calm, steady and he was even calm during assessment and they could take objects away from Tank and he was relaxed, easy going and enjoyed human attention.

The expert said the dog, now 10, would not constitute a danger to the public.

Mr Walters said; “Its been by virtue of the dog breed that the offence has been committed, the dog nor the defendant have not really done anything wrong. Mr Gates’ main concern is having his dog back.”

Magistrates put in place a conditional destruction order so Mr Gates can keep Tank as long as he is kept on a lead when he is walked, he must wear a muzzle, he must be walked by someone over 16, he must be neutered, he must be registered with Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and third party insurance must be put in place.

As Mr Gates left the dock, Chair of the magistrates Mr Geraint Evans said he hoped Tank would have a happy life with him for his remaining years, which were only likely to be a couple. He warned him to be careful if he was buying another dog.

Mr Gates joked he may buy a Jack Russell next time!