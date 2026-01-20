Jury sworn in for re-trial of four men accused of gunning down 20-year-old outside Telford gym

Tamba Momodu was shot dead outside the Fitness Factory in Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

Four men stood trial at Stafford Crown Court for his murder in January last year, but the trial was halted and a retrial arranged for this year.

Now Ahmed Karshe, 30, of no fixed abode, Deria Hassan, 32, of Ferrymead Avenue, Greenford, London, Mahamud Tarabi, 32, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, and Merje Ngoy, 24, of no fixed address are facing a second jury charged with the murder of Mr Momodu.