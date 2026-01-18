Trearddur Bay, who play in the Welsh third tier, have now released Tom Taylor after the video of the incident was taken at the club’s clash against Porthmadog FC on Saturday, January 17 spread online like wildfire.

It is understood that Taylor played youth football in Shropshire and spent time at Shrewsbury Town as a youngster.

He also lists Dawley Wanderers, Shawbury United, Halesowen, Stourbridge and Bromsgrove Sporting, as well as a host of Welsh sides, among his previous clubs.

Taylor was born in Shrewsbury, according to a Transfermarkt page listing his footballing history.