Banned Telford football fan, 32, who failed to hand in passport when England played away gets fined hundreds
A banned football fan who failed to hand in his passport when England were playing away matches has been fined hundreds of pounds.
Thomas Talbot, aged 32, was made subject of a three-year football banning order in January 2023.
The order included a rule that he must hand in his passport when England are playing away games.