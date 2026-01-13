Man with Shropshire links wanted in connection with rape investigation

Henry Stokes is also wanted by police regarding enquiries into an assault and threats to kill.

Have you seen Henry Stokes

West Mercia Police say the 27-year-old has connections to Shifnal, Albrighton, Telford and Wolverhampton.

Officers have said if anybody knows where Henry Stokes is right now, they should dial 999 and quote reference 22/2737/26 to the call taker.

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

For any other information on his whereabouts, people are advised to call 101.

Anybody with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.