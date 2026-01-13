Bridgnorth man, 48, denies voyeurism and threatening to leak intimate videos of woman
A man has denied voyeurism and threatening to leak intimate videos of a woman.
Ben Hickman, aged 48, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of voyeurism and one of threatening to share an intimate photograph or film of someone in an intimate state.
