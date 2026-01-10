Audi driver, 37, caught drink driving in Telford is fined hundreds and handed long road ban
An Audi driver who was caught over the drink-drive limit has been fined hundreds of pounds and handed a lengthy ban.
Plus
Published
Duane Penado, aged 37, drove an Audi A3 on Holmer Farm Road, Stirchley, Telford on December 14 last year.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here