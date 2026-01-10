Shropshire Star
Close

Audi driver, 37, caught drink driving in Telford is fined hundreds and handed long road ban

An Audi driver who was caught over the drink-drive limit has been fined hundreds of pounds and handed a lengthy ban.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Duane Penado, aged 37, drove an Audi A3 on Holmer Farm Road, Stirchley, Telford on December 14 last year.

  • Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here