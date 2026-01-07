Wanted: Police looking for man in Telford sought over prison recall

West Mercia Police have issued an appeal to find Jordan Oliver, who they believe may be in St Georges or Oakengates.

A spokesman for the police said: "The 26-year-old is described as a white man who is 5ft 11in and of a slim build.

"It is believed Oliver may be in the St Georges or Oakengates areas of Telford, and he also has connections to Sparkhill in Birmingham.

Jordan Oliver.

"If you have any information that would help us find Oliver, please call 101. If you know where he is now call 999.

"Alternatively, information can be passed to CrimeStoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."