Jessica Brown, aged 20, was pulled over by police at around 11pm on October 25 last year driving a Nissan Micra in Rothwell Close, St Georges.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Telford Magistrates Court was told that when officers spoke to Brown there was a “strong smell of cannabis”.