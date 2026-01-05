University student, 20, gets road ban after driving under influence of cannabis in Telford
A university student who was caught driving under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road.
Jessica Brown, aged 20, was pulled over by police at around 11pm on October 25 last year driving a Nissan Micra in Rothwell Close, St Georges.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that when officers spoke to Brown there was a “strong smell of cannabis”.