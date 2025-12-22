Oswestry criminal Gavin Humphreys, aged 44, was caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa in Wrexham on April 1 last year after taking cocaine.

It comes after he smashed a Vauxhall Vectra into a police car, having been pepper sprayed, in 2020.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that on the latest occasion, police were informed that a man had been seen drinking from a bottle and driving a car at about 2.30am in Wrexham.

Police followed him and tried to get him to pull over near Asda in Holt Road but Humphreys carried on driving.