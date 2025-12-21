Man, 30, denies dangerous driving in Shrewsbury town centre
A man has denied dangerous driving on a busy town centre street while disqualified.
Leonard Evans, aged 30, is accused of driving a black Ford Focus dangerously on Claremont Bank in Shrewsbury town centre in November this year, while banned from the road.
