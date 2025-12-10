Telford's Labour MP Shaun Davies arranged the round-table meeting with Policing Minister Sarah Jones and West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion and Chief Constable Richard Cooper.

The meeting, held in Parliament last month, was used for talks about making sure that West Mercia Police has the resources it needs.

The force has been wrestling with the impact of an £8m funding gap, and the cuts needed to balance its budget.

From left: Shaun Davies, MP for Telford; Minister for Policing and Crime Prevention Sarah Jones; Chief Constable Richard Cooper and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, meeting in Parliament

Earlier this year Mr Campion voiced his concerns about how policing has been funded by the current Government, and previous Governments.

Speaking in August he said: "The Chief Constable and I are making best use of all the resources and flexibilities we have at our disposal. But it is not enough.

“Let’s be clear. There are wider, fundamental issues around how central funding is distributed to police forces that hasn’t been fixed by the current, or previous, Governments.

"This unfairness, that I have raised on a number of occasions, has exacerbated the current challenges we face. In addition, there are growing mandates from the Government dictating how we should spend the grant we receive for our police force, communities and their needs."

Both Mr Campion and Mr Davies MP said that last month's meeting with the minister focused on "West Mercia Police continuing to fight crime and bringing more offenders to justice with its record number of police officers".

Mr Campion said: “I will continue to speak out to ensure that West Mercia Police has the resources it needs to tackle crime and keep communities safe.

“It is important that we are working together and I am grateful for Shaun Davies MP’s support in setting up the meeting with the policing minister.”

Mr Davies added: “I was pleased to bring together West Mercia Police Chief Constable Richard Cooper and Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion with Police Minister Sarah Jones.

"The meeting was an opportunity to focus on ensuring West Mercia Police made up of hardworking police officers and staff has the resources and support it needs to keep local communities safe.

“Lower crime rates, more offenders being brought to justice, and a record number of police officers serving our area, all show progress being made.

"Continued investment helps support this work leading to safer streets, stronger neighbourhoods, and greater confidence for everyone who lives and works in Telford and the wider West Mercia area.”