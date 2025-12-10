Peter Durban was believed to be intoxicated as a paramedic attending to him at the scene of the crash, between Knighton and Llandrindod Wells, on April 15 could smell alcohol on him.

Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court was previously told that Durban is alcohol-dependent, with cans of alcohol found in the car when emergency services arrived on the scene.

The 58-year-old of Middleton Street, Llandrindod Wells, admitted drink driving when he appeared at court in November. The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be produced.

At court on Tuesday (December 9) he was placed on a community order for 12 months with 20 rehabilitation requirement sessions and a £120 fine.

He was banned from the road for 18 months but he was offered the chance to reduce that by attending a drink drive ehabilitation course.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said the road traffic collision occurred on the A488 between Knighton and Monaughty at around 3.16pm on April 15.