Edward Goodheart and his partner Paula Tabbron made out eight cheques from the wheelchair-bound victim’s chequebook, and were only rumbled when a support worker clocked what had been going on.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the victim lived in an assisted living bungalow which Goodheart had access to.

The crime came to light in September 2023 when a support worker who helped the victim with his money noticed eight blank stubs in his TSB chequebook.

She got in touch with his bank and it was discovered that eight cheques worth a combined £3,050 had been deposited in Tabbron’s account.

When the dates were checked, it was found that three of the cheques were paid in while the victim was in hospital.