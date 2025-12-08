'Don't ruin Christmas with a single punch': Police in warning to Shropshire Christmas drinkers

West Mercia Police has delivered its Christmas message as party season begins to ramp up.

The force said extra officers will be on patrol across Shropshire in an effort to prevent incidents of violence, drug use, spiking and predatory behaviour.

In a sobering message a spokesman for the force said: "A punch thrown, a drink spiked, one reckless move and a good night becomes a crime scene and suddenly the party is over. Is that how you want your night out to be remembered?"

The warning is being supported by a series of hard-hitting radio adverts.

Police are warning revellers not to ruin Christmas by being reckless

The spokesman added: "This December, you can expect to see highly visible police patrols to help protect and reassure you as you enjoy a night out. But even if you can't see them, there will be teams keeping an eye out, including plain-clothes officers and CCTV operators, all working closely together to keep everyone safe.

"Our plain-clothes police officers, who are specially trained in behavioural detection, will be visiting pubs and clubs to identify individuals who may be displaying concerning behaviour. If they spot anyone, they will call on uniform colleagues to intervene to help prevent any criminal offences taking place.

"We will be looking out for the minority of people who ruin a night out for everyone else by causing trouble or committing acts of violence and criminality.

"Please don’t let a single punch ruin lives this Christmas - know your limits and stay safe.

"We will also be focusing on our Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) campaign as we continue to tackle drink-spiking and target those individuals exhibiting predatory behaviour."

Chief Superintendent Edd Williams said: “This Christmas and New Year we want everyone to remember their night out for all the right reasons.

“That’s why you can expect to see extra police officers patrolling towns and cities as people enjoy a festive night out.

“Even if you can’t see them, our officers will be there, keeping an eye out and helping keep the public safe.

“But everyone can play their part by knowing their limits of alcohol, watching out for their mates and calling out any potentially criminal or predatory behaviour.

“This year, don’t let a single reckless move be the reason Christmas ends in regret - know your limits and stay safe.”