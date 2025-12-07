Shropshire Star
Van driver, 31, was more than double the drink drive limit in Oswestry

A van driver who was caught while more than double the drink drive limit in Oswestry has been banned from the road.

By Nick Humphreys
Liam Hughes, aged 31, drove a Mercedes Sprinter on Willow Street on November 9 this year.

