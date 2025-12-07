Shropshire Star
Telford stalker, 24, shouted through woman's letterbox and sent unwanted Facebook messages

A stalker who shouted through a woman’s letterbox and messaged her on Facebook will be sentenced in the new year.

By Nick Humphreys
Callum Tromans, aged 24, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking.

