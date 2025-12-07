Motorist, 20, who took cannabis before driving Volkswagen Golf in Telford gets road ban
A motorist who took cannabis before driving had been handed a road ban.
Marcell Szoke, aged 20, drove a Volkswagen Golf on Hartsbridge Road, Oakengates, Telford on August 27 this year.
