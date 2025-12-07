Black Country pair deny drug dealing in Telford

Kathleen Darby, aged 60, of Churchyard Road, Tipton and John Tripicchio, aged 57, of North, Road, West Bromwich, both deny being in possession of cocaine with an intent to supply the drug in the Shropshire town on November 5 this year.

The pair were granted conditional bail not to contact one another when they appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

They are set to stand trial in January 2028.