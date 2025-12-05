Three West Midlands men charged over theft from cash machine in Wales
Three people have been charged with burglary after cash was stolen from a machine in Wales.
By Paul Jenkins
Darren Percival and Martin Steadman, both from Wolverhampton, and Cyrus Dorrington of Penkridge were arrested after money was stolen from an ATM in Llangollen in the early hours of Wednesday (December 3).
The three men have since been charged and were remanded to appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton today (Friday).