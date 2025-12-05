Staffordshire Police told to improve online Child Sexual Exploitation investigations

Staffordshire Police allocates officers to online CSE cases who do not always have enough training or guidance, meaning there are sometimes ‘missed opportunities’ to trace suspects.

These were among the findings of the national child protection inspection of the force, carried out by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services earlier this year. HMICFRS found the force is good at working with partners, such as schools and local councils, to keep children safe.

But Staffordshire Police received ‘requires improvement’ ratings for how it investigates child abuse, neglect and exploitation, and how it responds to children at risk of harm. In two other areas – leadership of child protection arrangements, and risk assessments and referrals – the force was rated as ‘adequate’.

A Google Street View Image Of Staffordshire Police Headquarters At Weston Road Stafford. Free for use by all LDRS partners

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said: “I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of Staffordshire Police in safeguarding children at risk, but there are some areas in which it needs to improve. Chief officers and senior leaders make sure there are enough officers and staff to provide effective safeguarding services for children and their families.

“The force contributes well to multi-agency child protection arrangements and works productively with its statutory safeguarding partners. But further progress is needed. The force needs to improve how it investigates online child sexual exploitation and its out-of-hours response to the sudden and unexpected death of a child.

“It should also make sure its officers and staff record children’s demographic information, such as ethnicity, so it can better assess risks.”

Some investigating officers did not know how to progress cases

The inspectors found that Staffordshire Police ‘didn’t prioritise the safeguarding of children in all relevant investigative activity’. HMICFRS reviewed six online CSE cases, and some investigating officers did not know how to progress cases involving offenders inciting children to take part in sexual activity or coercing them into sharing indecent images of themselves.

In all six cases the force did not recognise the need for joint working with children’s social care services.

Inspectors also say that Staffordshire Police does not always record missing children correctly. They reviewed 10 ‘concern for safety’ incidents involving children, and found that two cases should have been recorded as missing persons.

They also found cases of officers using ‘victim-blaming language’ about missing children. According to the inspectors’ report, the force recognises there is a ‘victim-blaming culture’ among some officers, and is working to address this.

But inspectors were more positive about the force’s work with safeguarding partners, and praised the introduction of an interactive training course to improve the multi-agency response to the sudden death of a child. Officers attend regular meetings with the safeguarding children partnerships for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, and the force shares information promptly with schools to they can make sure children at risk get support.

Staffordshire Police has eight weeks to tell HMICFRS how it will address the areas for improvement

While inspectors found that Staffordshire Police provides training, guidance and tools to identify risk and vulnerability, some officers do not use them. The force now has eight weeks to tell HMICFRS how it will address the areas for improvement highlighted in the report.

Ms Skeer added: “I was reassured that the force responded promptly and comprehensively to our feedback during this inspection. It has already put some plans in place to address the areas in which it needs to improve. I will continue to monitor its progress.”

Staffordshire Police said it had started to implement plans to address the issues raised in the report.

Superintendent Bev Matthews, head of child public protection, said: “Safeguarding children is one of our highest priorities. We welcome the findings of HMICFRS and are committed to addressing the areas for improvement identified. Work is already underway to deliver targeted actions that will strengthen our response and ensure the highest standards of protection for children across Staffordshire.”

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: “All children have the right to grow up in safety, and the public rightly expect our police to be able to protect those most vulnerable in our communities from harm. Part of my role is holding Staffordshire Police to account on behalf of the public, and whilst I am reassured that progress has been made in this vital area, there is still work to be done.

“It is important that this momentum is maintained, and I will be closely monitoring the force’s performance over the coming months, and beyond.”