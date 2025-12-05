Man to stand trial accused of causing death of 49-year-old in crash near Shrewsbury
A Herefordshire man has denied causing the death of a 49-year-old man in a crash on the A5 earlier this year by driving dangerously.
Matthew Tommey of Kop Close, Brimfield in Herefordshire is accused of causing the death of Edward Davies on Thursday, February 13 on the A5 in Felton Butler, near Shrewsbury.
The 44-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday (December 4) and to enter a plea of “not guilty” to the single charge.