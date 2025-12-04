Van driver, 29, took cannabis before he was caught driving on the A53 near Shrewsbury
A van driver who was caught behind the wheel after taking cannabis has been given a road ban.
Jordan Cosh, aged 29, drove a white Renault panel van on the A53 at Upper Astley, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury on January 16 this year.
