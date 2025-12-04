Man arrested after £100,000 worth of drugs seized in Telford raid

West Mercia Police officers carried out a warrant at an address on Hicks Drive in Stirchley on Thursday morning (December 4).

Upon entering the property, officers discovered a large quantity of class A and class B drugs.

The class A drugs alone are estimated to have a street value of around £100,000.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond said: "Today we have successfully seized carried out a warrant in Telford and taken drugs off the streets, and one man has been arrested. He remains in custody and is helping us with enquiries.

"We will continue to act on intelligence given to us as drugs have no place in our communities."

The investigation forms part of West Mercia Police's Operation Target that aims to tackle serious and organised crime.

Anyone who believes there may be criminal activity in their community is being urged to report it to West Mercia Police.