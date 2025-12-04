Happy ever after for tortoise rescued from Newport shop in harrowing RSPCA case

The RSPCA said Squirt the tortoise is now living out her days happily after being adopted by an inspector.

Almost five years ago, police, RSCPA officers and specialist vets rescued more than 1,500 animals in an "unprecedented" operation involving exotic animals around Shropshire.

Among them, were 73 Hermann’s tortoises that were found by police at Senorita Sparkles on Station Road in Newport in a back office area.

They were contained in three stacked boxes - each one containing multiple tortoises which were hardly moving and had no access to food or water.

A vet, who examined the tortoises, said they were suffering predominantly due to dehydration.

As part of warrants executed by West Mercia Police on December 10, 2020, police, RSPCA officers and exotic specialist vets removed 1,870 live animals along with 31 dead animals from four addresses across the county.