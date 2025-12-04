Happily ever after for tortoise rescued from Newport shop in narrowing RSPCA case

The RSPCA said Squirt the tortoise is now living out her days happily after being adopted by an inspector.

Almost five years ago, police, RSCPA officers and specialist vets rescued more than 1,500 animals in an "unprecedented" operation involving exotic animals around Shropshire.

Among them, were 73 Hermann’s tortoises that were found by police at Senorita Sparkles on Station Road in Newport in a back office area.

They were contained in three stacked boxes - each one containing multiple tortoises which were hardly moving and had no access to food or water.

73 Hermann’s tortoises were found by police at Senorita Sparkles on Station Road in Newport, in a back-office area. Photo: RSPCA

A vet, who examined the tortoises, said they were suffering predominantly due to dehydration.

As part of warrants executed by West Mercia Police on December 10, 2020, police, RSPCA officers and exotic specialist vets removed 1,870 live animals along with 31 dead animals from four addresses across the county.

RSPCA Chief Inspector for the charity’s Special Operation Unit (SOU), Will Mitchell, whose team were at the warrants, said: “At first there wasn’t anything suspicious about the three stacked cardboard boxes - but on closer inspection it was realised by the officers that each of them were filled with tortoises.

"They could not quite believe that these tortoises had been left without food or water but thankfully they were found.

“This case was unprecedented for the RSPCA as it was concerning so many exotics. Thankfully many of them have now found happy homes and we’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the rescue.”

A number of other tortoises - including Squirt - were taken to RSPCA Stubbington Ark (RSPCA Solent Branch), with many other exotics going into private boarding arranged by the RSPCA. A large number of exotics also went to RSPCA Reptile Rescue in Brighton.

At RSPCA Stubbington Ark, Squirt was wormed and thankfully was found to be in good health. She was then rehomed to an RSPCA Inspector, who hasn't wanted to be identified.

“Squirt is just wonderful,” said the RSPCA Inspector. “She is very placid and enjoys her own time.

The RSPCA said Squirt the tortoise is now living out her days happily after being adopted by an inspector. Photo: RSPCA

"She happily wanders around the garden and minds her own business, and is not bothered by our dogs, cat or guinea pigs or if she sees Crush our other tortoise - who was found as a stray.

“Her favourite foods would definitely be kale, Cavolo nero and strawberries. She likes to climb with anything she possibly can do she will climb on - which is a bit of a nightmare!

“We take her on holiday and she loves a bath and a shell scrub with a nail brush or a tooth brush! She takes herself off to bed every night - as she loves her bed - so she's not really a party animal.

“We do believe she very much knows her name as if you call her she will come to you. She also has her own personalised name plaque for her outside run.”

Evangeline Button, the RSPCA’s Senior Scientific Officer for Exotic Pets, said: “We are delighted to see how Squirt has been enjoying her forever home.

“Tortoises may look resilient and tough on the outside, but they are actually completely reliant on their owners to provide the correct environment for the species, including heating and lighting, and an appropriate diet. All of these are essential to keep them healthy and meet their welfare needs.

“We would urge any prospective buyers to do their research of the particular species before getting an exotic pet.”