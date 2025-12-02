Court Reporter Comment: The problem is not trial by jury, the backlog can only by solved by paying for justice which cannot be done on the cheap

As Star court reporter plans to cut trial by juries sends shivers down my spine. Being judged by your peers in a cornerstone of our democracy.

Scrapping so many trial by juries to save cash is beyond a knee-jerk reaction is it bodypoppingly bad.

It is like if another bad-decision making organisation, FIFA decided to overhaul football because the under-20 market do not have the attention span to watch 90 minute games and their bright idea was to remove the football, or the goalposts. Or something else which the entire world would mock and deride.

Trial by jury has been a lynchpin of our country's reputation as being governed by the rule of law for centuries. There are countries across the world which base their legal system on ours, which is one of the few positive legacies of Empire.

What will they think? This decision to scrap juries in so many trials could not just result in the 70 million UK residents living a more precarious life but hundreds of millions of residents if those Commonwealth countries follow suit.

Justice Secretary David Lammy sets out the plans in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Altering the entire way justice is delivered in this country because previous administrations criminal underfunding of all parts of our justice system - the Police, Crown Prosecution Service, the Prison Service, the Probation Service and the Courts Service, is shockingly bad politically, ethically and historically.

Labour have been in power for a year and if this is the best solution then the patients have taken over the underfunded asylum.

There is a very simple solution, if you want a working justice system - pay for it.

Labour have previous when it comes to shafting people when it comes to the justice system. When (former lawyer) Tony Blair walked into Downing Street it was not long before he slashed legal aid. In 1986 79 per cent of people qualified for legal aid, by 2007 only 27 per cent of the population could get legal aid, and claimants in civil cases could no longer get legal aid. Even medical negligence cases could not be covered by legal aid. Now, if your a working person and you find yourself being prosecuted, say goodbye to your savings.