11 of Shropshire's worst criminals locked up in November - including killers, perverts and a neighbour from hell

With prisons crammed full of criminals, immediate custodial terms have seemingly been reserved for the worst offenders.

And since we last looked back in October, Shropshire's courts have been teeming with burglars, perverts and killers worthy of years behind bars.

Among those locked up in November were 24-year-old Kai Sainz-Stafford, who was jailed after killing Shrewsbury dad Sam Siviter, and 29-year-old Danny Francis, 29, who drank 11 pints of cider before getting behind the wheel of his Range Rover and killing motorcyclist Benjamin Worrall.

Here are those and some of the other cases the Shropshire Star reported on throughout the month.

1) Violent thug who glassed a woman at a Telford house party

Jay Worrall

Jay Worrall, aged 41 and formerly of Burtondale, Telford, was at a party with his partner at the time when a row between the pair erupted in the garden.

The court heard that a witness had seen the woman first push Worrall then punch him in the face.

“He immediately smashed a glass in her face,” said Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, adding that the witness recalled seeing “blood everywhere” and the woman was left with “significant injuries” to her face.

Worrall, who had 14 previous convictions for 21 offences, was sentenced to four years in prison last month after being found guilty following a trial in September.

2) County lines drug dealer caught in the act in a Shrewsbury alleyway

Benjamin Golding

Benjamin Golding of Judith Butts Gardens, Shrewsbury was spotted by keen-eyed officers with a known drug user down an alleyway in Monkmoor Road on August 8 this year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard in November.

The 26-year-old was searched, where police found three wraps of what later was confirmed to be heroin.

The court heard that Golding was arrested before officers then visited the defendant's home address at the time, a minute's walk from the alleyway, which he shared with his partner and three children.

There, officers found £500 in cash, 44 wraps of cocaine and another 36 wraps of heroin, along with two mobile phones.

The judge jailed Golding for three years for the class A drug dealing, with a further four months to be served consecutively for breaching his suspended sentence.

3) Prolific Shrewsbury thief jailed after barging Sports Direct worker to the ground

Aaron Bate has been jailed for robbing a Sports Direct shop in Shrewsbury

Aaron Bate was jailed for 21 months after he and two other men stole more than £600 of clothes from Sports Direct in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, in June this year.

In his attempt to escape Bate pulled the door open and reportedly "barged" the store's supervisor with his left shoulder, knocking her to the ground.