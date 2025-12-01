Telford motorist, 36, caught driving Skoda while nearly three times the drink drive limit gets road ban and unpaid work
A motorist who was caught driving a Skoda while nearly triple the drink drive limit has been ordered to do unpaid work.
Matthew Dadd, aged 36, drove a Skoda Octavia on Lightmoor Road in Telford on November 8 this year.
A breath test found that Dadd had 102 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per 100ml.