Telford motorist, 36, caught driving Skoda while nearly three times the drink drive limit gets road ban and unpaid work

A motorist who was caught driving a Skoda while nearly triple the drink drive limit has been ordered to do unpaid work.

By Nick Humphreys
Matthew Dadd, aged 36, drove a Skoda Octavia on Lightmoor Road in Telford on November 8 this year.

A breath test found that Dadd had 102 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per 100ml.