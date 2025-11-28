See horrifying scene that faced Shropshire police after Range Rover driver ploughed into biker and his friend after 11 pints

Motorcyclist Benjamin Worrall was just 17 when he was killed in the crash on the A458 at Rowton, near Shrewsbury, at around midnight on September 30 into October 1 of 2023.

Francis's damaged Range Rover was found at the scene

His friend Nathan Fountain suffered catastrophic injuries and in the bodycam video can be heard screaming in pain as police arrived at the scene.

The scene in Rowton

The Range Rover that struck them was driven by Danny Francis, 29, of St Mary’s Close, Knockin, who Shrewsbury Crown Court heard today (Friday) had downed 11 pints before careering into the two friends.

After hitting the pair, he dumped the Range Rover at the scene and fled. He was arrested later that morning.

Footage shows Francis downing pints in the hours before his Range Rover ploughed into teenager Ben Worrall

The footage released by the police also shows Francis on a pub crawl with friends - at times carrying eight people in his Range Rover.

Francis and friends drank pints as they visited The Old Hand and Diamond, The Royal Hill, The New Inn, The Red Lion, and the Salopian in Shrewsbury, before they piled out of the Red Lion and crammed into the Range Rover - one of his friends was seen getting into the boot.

Francis visited numerous pubs and drank pints

The Range Rover ploughed into Ben and Nathan on their motorbikes on the A458 at around 12.02am on October 1.

Francis was arrested the day after the crash

Ben, from Pontesbury, and Nathan had been riding back from a meal in Newtown with friends when they were hit.

Ben Worrall

Bystanders did what they could to help but sadly Ben was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Nathan suffered horrendous injuries to his left arm and leg - which resulted in his left leg being amputated above the knee in October of this year.

He has bravely given permission for the harrowing footage of the scene to be shown.

Today Francis was jailed for seven years and banned from the road.

Jailing him, Judge Trevor Megan branded his actions "shameful".