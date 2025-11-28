Mark and Vicky Worrall, parents of Benjamin Worrall, were speaking outside Shrewsbury Crown Court today (Friday) after the man who killed their son was sentenced.

Danny Francis, of Knockin, was jailed for seven years after he admitted causing the death of 17-year-old Ben by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury to Nathan Fountain by dangerous driving.

Mr Worrall delivered the statement, in which he implored people not to take the risk of drink driving - particularly over the festive period.

He also spoke of the impact of the lengthy wait for justice, with Francis initially pleading not guilty, and only accepting his guilt in September of this year.

Mr Worrall said: "Just over two years ago on the first of October, 2023, our beloved son Benjamin, returning from a day of riding his motorbike, was killed by a drunk driver.