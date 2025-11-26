Wanted Shrewsbury man back behind bars after breaching conditions

31-year-old Keane Murphy of no fixed abode had been recalled to prison for the second time, but had managed to avoid arrest for the last week.

But West Mercia Police caught up to Murphy in Shrewsbury on Wednesday (November 26), and he is now in police custody.

Police officers in Shrewsbury have arrested a man who was wanted after breaching his licence conditions (Stock photo: West Mercia Police)

A spokesperson for the force said: "During a routine enquiry, officers from Shrewsbury Town Centre Team located and arrested a male who was wanted having been recalled to prison.

"Murphy had been recalled for the second time having breached his licence conditions.

"He had avoided arrest for the past week but is now in police custody and will be transferred back to prison in the morning."