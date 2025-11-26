'Juries are not the problem': Police and Crime Commissioner voices concern over plans to overhaul jury system

It was revealed yesterday that Justice Secretary David Lammy had written to officials suggesting only rape, murder and manslaughter cases might be heard by juries under plans to overhaul the courts system.

West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, who is responsible for Shropshire, has criticised the suggestion, arguing that the "criminal justice system is broken but juries are not the cause of the problem".

A statement from Mr Campion's office said: "First put into law 810 years ago through the Magna Carta, jury trials have long been a cornerstone of democracy and the rule of law in the United Kingdom.

"In a move that undermines fairness in the justice system – juries ensure impartiality, reflect community values, protect against state influence, and promote public confidence."

Mr Campion himself said: “I am deeply concerned that the Justice Secretary is pursuing a path that dismantles the public’s voice in the justice system, rather than addressing the deep-rooted issues that deny victims the timely justice they expect and deserve.

“If you look at national Government figures or our local data, they tell the same story - the criminal justice system is broken but juries are not the cause of the problem.

“With supporting victims and witnesses at the heart of my work as Commissioner, I have continued to call on the Government to set out a long-term plan to drive greater efficiency in the system and provide the resources needed to deliver real change.

“Simply, Ministry of Justice time would be better spent on focusing on lifting the cap on court sitting days, opening additional courtrooms, and increasing the number judges and advocates – rather than a misstep that erodes the foundation of our justice system.”

Addressing the potential change the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Jury trials will remain a cornerstone of our justice system for the most serious cases.

“No final decisions have been taken, but it is right that we ask whether there are cases that need not be heard by a jury.”