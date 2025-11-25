Lawrence Connor, aged 31, drove a Suzuki on the A4871 Pwlleli Road at Bontnewydd, Anglesey on July 13 this year.

A drugs test found he had 5.3 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.