Extra police patrolling during festive period

West Mercia Police said that it has planned for an increased number of visitors and shoppers as Christmas draws near.

A statement from the force explained: "Our priority is keeping you, the public, safe and while this busier time of year is nothing we are not used to, we have planned ahead and will respond appropriately to any incidents or concerns that arise.

"This means you can expect to see extra officers while you are out and about over the coming weeks at light switch-ons, light parades and other big events, as well as during those busier shopping days and nights.

"Anyone heading into their local town or city centre will see highly visible officers on patrol to protect and reassure you.

"There will also be less visible resources to support us including plain clothes officers and CCTV operators, all working closely with our retail and local authority partners to keep everyone safe.

"Remember if you see our police teams while you are out, do not be alarmed and if you are worried about anything please speak to them and they will help you."

Chief Superintendent Edd Williams said: “The festive season is a time of joy and celebration, but we know that a small minority can sometimes spoil it for others.

“At West Mercia Police, we’ve planned ahead to manage the increased crowds in our towns and cities, working closely with partners to keep everyone safe.

“Our enhanced focus on these busy locations will not affect policing across the rest of the force area — we remain here for you 24/7, 365 days a year.

“Enjoy the festivities with your family and friends and remember - we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe. Stay alert, look out for one another, and report anything that doesn’t seem right.”