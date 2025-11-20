Large haul of 'dangerous and illegal' fitness supplements seized from Shropshire business in major raid

Police and council officers raided the premises in Ellerdine, north of Wellington, confiscating a substantial stock of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

The seizure was part of a wider international enforcement operation targeting unregulated and dangerous goods being sold to the public online, and was carried out in partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police and coordinated by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

SARMs, often promoted online and in gyms as 'safer' alternatives to steroids, are not approved for human consumption. They have been linked to liver damage, hormonal disruption, infertility, and even increased cancer risk.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: "This is a public health issue. People are being misled into thinking these products are safe, when in reality they can cause serious harm.

"We’re committed to protecting our residents from these risks and will continue to take strong action against those who put profit before public safety."

Telford & Wrekin Council said the operation highlighted growing concern around unregulated supplements and the "misleading marketing tactics" used to target fitness enthusiasts, particularly young people and athletes.

Despite their popularity in some fitness circles, the council stressed that SARMs are "not a safe shortcut". Unlike approved medications, these substances are often sold with misleading labels such as "for research purposes only" or "not for human consumption", a tactic used to bypass regulation.

Scientific studies have linked SARMs to a range of serious health risks, including increased liver enzymes, which indicate liver stress or damage; disrupted hormone levels that can lead to infertility and mood disorders; and a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and psychosis. They have also been shown to cause testicular shrinkage and sexual dysfunction.

Mario Theophanous, head of intelligence and investigations at UKAD, added: "SARMs are banned substances in sport for good reason. They pose significant health risks and undermine the integrity of competition.

"Those who profit from supplying these dangerous substances will be found and closed down. Together with law enforcement and regulatory partners, we are taking action."