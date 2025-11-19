'Pointed kitchen knives can become a weapon' - Southport murder survivor's emotional plea for one simple change to protect lives

Leanne Lucas began campaigning for the change in the wake of the attack in Merseyside in July last year that saw Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, murdered, and eight children and two adults hurt.

Speaking ahead of an anti-knife crime conference in London tomorrow, she said: "As my experience demonstrates, knife crime can happen to anyone, anywhere - and that's why we all have a role to play in preventing it.

"When people ask me what they can do, my answer is simple but powerful: exchange your pointed tip kitchen knives for rounded ones.

"Pointed knives, sitting in our homes, can become weapons in the wrong hands. By making this small change, we can remove that risk and protect lives."

Yoga teacher Leanne Lucas who was repeatedly stabbed in the Southport attacks, being interviewed for BBC’s Panorama (BBC Breakfast/PA)

Ms Lucas, who founded her Let's Be Blunt campaign after Southport, said the change is "one of many that can make a profound difference" to prevent knife crime.

She went on: "Alongside improving safety measures among online retailers, it's paramount that we safeguard ourselves by making pointed kitchen knives less available in our own homes. Every household has the power to take action today and help prevent a tragedy tomorrow.

"By switching to rounded kitchen knives, we can lead a consumer-driven movement that encourages manufacturers and retailers to stock safer alternatives.

"This simple choice reduces the availability of pointed-tip kitchen knives, which are far more dangerous and often used in violent incidents."

The call comes after Ronan’s Law came into operation to restrict the sale of ninja swords, following a campaign from victims’ families.

Pooja Kanda, mother of murdered Ronan Kanda, visits schools to talk to children about knife crime. She was the driving force behind Ronan's Law.

The law is named after Black Country 16-year-old Ronan Kanda who was killed as he walked home in Wolverhampton. He was attacked from behind in a case of mistaken identity.

The Reducing Knife Harm conference is due to hear from speakers including former judge Nic Madge, co-founder of the Safer Knives Group, that also campaigns for changes to kitchen knives.

He said: "As a Circuit Judge, I tried many cases where people, often without thinking, grabbed the nearest weapon to hand - whether in a domestic argument or to take on to the street.

"My experience was that kitchen knives were the most common lethal weapon.

" Home Office statistics now confirm that, on average, two people are killed by kitchen knives every week, and that in homicides involving pointed weapons, more than half involve kitchen knives. "It is the points of these knives that kill and cause life-threatening injuries.

"Knife crime is a complex issue with no single solution, but a simple change in kitchen knife design will save lives and reduce injuries."

The conference is taking place at the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Pooja Kanda says her family is broken since losing her son Ronan to knife violence

Star Comment:

Every small step towards making access to knives more difficult; every move to make them a little safer. All will help save lives.

While that will not save all lives, it may save some. And for that reason it is worth doing.

As a newspaper we have campaigned for change, backing the successful call for Ronan’s Law following the death of teenager Ronan Kanda in Wolverhampton. That will help restrict the sale of ninja swords and zombie knives, the weapons that killed Ronan.

Now it is time for the law makers to get behind the appeal by Leanne Lucas, made following the appalling murders in Southport. A simple switch to round ends on kitchen knives can reduce the risks and give victims of an attack more chance of survival.

And, as Leanne points out, consumers can make a difference by buying the safer knives, sending a message to manufacturers that we want change.

Neither Ronan’s Law or Leanne’s call for rounded kitchen knives will eliminate knife crime, but they will make a difference. They are practical steps that reduce risk.

These measures must, of course, be accompanied by efforts to tackle the underlying causes of the problem, particularly the very casual carrying of blades by young people who feel they offer some kind of protection. The reverse, of course, is true and there have been many cases in our region of trivial street fights turning to murder.

This is a serious societal issue among young people that needs addressing. We must all support courageous Leanne in her call for change.