Dyfed Powys Police is investigating after a 28 year-old man was taken to hospital following an incident at the Pavilion in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday night, November 15.

Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail.

A Dyfed Powys Police statement said; “Police were called just after 8.35pm on Saturday November 15 to a report of an incident at The Pavilion, Spa Road, Llandrindod Wells.

“A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“Anyone with information, or anyone who was present and has video footage of the incident, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: 339 of Nov 15.”