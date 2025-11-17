Talor Williamson, 30, of Orchard Road, Shifnal, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of fraud.

Manizia Latifi, prosecuting, told the court that Williamson had abused the trust of her relative, who had given her a place to live after she lost her own home.

She said the crime, which had seen her take a total of £30,000, had been sophisticated and involved "significant planning" taking place "over a sustained period of time".

Danny Smith, mitigating for Williamson, said: "She wishes to express how deeply sorry she is to her victim and her family for the distress she has caused."