Donnington Bonfire stabbing: Man accused of attempted murder is remanded ahead of crown court hearing

Emergency service crews were called to Donnington Bonfire at around 8.30pm on Saturday, November 8, after a 20-year-old man was stabbed.

The injured man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Then last week Abubakar Saleem, 21, was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Saleem of Victoria Avenue in Wellington, appeared in front of magistrates on Saturday (November 15) and was remanded to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, December 15.