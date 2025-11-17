Police appeal for witnesses after car stolen from Powys beauty spot layby

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the theft of a green Mini Countryman car.

The vehicle was parked in a lay by, on the A770 at Storey Arms, Brecon, known locally as the RAC bends, when it was stolen.

Officers are appealing for witnesses from the incident that took place between the hours of 9pm on Saturday, October 11 and 8am on Sunday, October 12.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on that road between those times, who might have information, or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20251014027.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.