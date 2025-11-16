Jordan Anderson, aged 32, drove a Ford Focus on Tweedale Wharf, Madeley, Telford - the street where he lives - on June 6 this year.

A drugs test found Anderson had 680 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg per litre.