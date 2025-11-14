Wanted: Police hunt man with links to Oswestry and warn public not to approach

West Mercia Police are trying to trace Iran Lane who has connections to the Oswestry area.

Residents have been warned not to approach the 30-year-old if they see him, and to call 999 immediately.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers say do not approach Lane if you see him, and please call 999 straight away.

"If you have any other information on Lane’s whereabouts, please call 101.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers."