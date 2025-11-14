Telford man charged with assault and theft after two town centre incidents

Jonathan Beatty-Thomas, 36, of Willowfield in Telford, has been charged with four counts of theft, two counts of assault and a public order offence.

West Mercia Police said the charges relate to an incident in Wellington town centre last Sunday (November 9) and a further incident in Telford town centre on Wednesday (November 12).

Beatty-Thomas has been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (November 14).