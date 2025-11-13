Judge Trevor Meegan made the comments as he sentenced Bradley Rogers at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre.

Rogers, 25 and of Grinshill near Shrewsbury, had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Judge Meegan said Shropshire has drugs coming in from the north, the south and the east, describing Rogers, who was caught in a pub car park peddling cocaine from a car, as "part of that much bigger picture".

Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, said Rogers had come to the attention of police at around 11.35pm on March 8, 2024.

Officers on patrol in an unmarked car had seen the 25-year-old in a red Audi A5 on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury, with two women.

Mr Beardwell said police believed the occupants were connected to the 'Marv' county line, which had supplied drugs into Shropshire.

The court heard the officers followed the car to Montford Bridge where it pulled into the car park for the WIngfield Arms pub.