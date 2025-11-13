Online grooming in the West Midlands has more than doubled since law change - and NSPCC demands change from tech giants

Latest figures show police police forces in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, the West Midlands and West Mercia recorded 391 Sexual Communication with a Child offences in the last year in the West Midlands. This has more than doubled since the year the offence was introduced in 2017/18 (194).

Meanwhile figures provided by 44 police forces across the UK, show that 7,263 Sexual Communication with a Child offences were recorded last year - a record high. Where police forces could be directly compared, the number of crimes had almost doubled (99 per cent) from the year the offence first came into force in 2017/18.

Social media apps on a mobile phone screen (PA)

Nationally, of the 2,111 offences where police could identify the platform used by criminals to manipulate and groom children, 40 per cent took place on Snapchat, 9 per cent on WhatsApp and 9 per cent on Facebook and Instagram.

Where gender was known, 80 per cent of children targeted were girls. Meanwhile, the youngest victim of online grooming recorded was a four-year-old boy.

But while these figures represent the offences recorded by police, the real number is likely to be higher due to abuse happening in private spaces and going unreported.