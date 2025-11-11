Bronze Age gold jewellery discovered in Powys among items stolen at Wales' national museum

An investigation into the burglary at the museum of History, Cardiff continues despite two men being charged.

Gavin Burnett, 43, and Darren Burnett, 50, both from Northampton, have been charged with burglary and are remanded in custody.



Items of Bronze Age gold jewellery were stolen from a display case in the museum’s main building at around 12.30am on Monday, October 6.



The investigation remains ongoing to trace and locate the outstanding stolen items.

The Bronze Age artefacts were stolen from St Fagans National Museum of History, located in a leafy suburb of the Welsh capital. South Wales Police

These are a hoard of four Middle Bronze Age gold armlets from Llanwrthwl, Powys, a Hoard of five Middle Bronze Age gold items Capel Isaf, Carmarthenshire, a hoard of three Middle Bronze Age gold items from Heyope, Powys and early Bronze Age gold lunula from Llanllyfni, Gwynedd.

The Heyope hoard are the only known find of gold ribbon torcs in Wales.

They were discovered crushed into a golden ball in a steep sloping field south of Cwmjenkin Farm by the farmer, during ploughing of the field for the first time on June 10, 1955.

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “While two men have been charged, the investigation is very much continuing.

“We are focussed on locating the outstanding stolen items so they can be returned to their rightful home.

“We urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Jane Richardson, Chief Executive of Amgueddfa Cymru said: “We’d like to thank the police for their continuing investigation into the search for these invaluable and irreplaceable items that are part of Wales’ history, heritage, and culture.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who may have any information about their location to come forward to the police so that they can be returned to their rightful home within Wales’ national collection for everyone to access and enjoy.”

A 45-year-old woman from Northamptonshire arrested as part of the investigation remains on police bail.

Police are still searching for a gold lunula, worn as a necklace during the Bronze Age. South Wales Police image

Amgueddfa Cymru's chief executive described the stolen items as "invaluable and irreplaceable". South Wales Police