Man arrested in Shrewsbury Market after 'significant theft' in town more than two years ago

James Colin Evans of Mill Road in Cambridge, was arrested last week after being located by officers in Shrewsbury Market Hall.

The 50-year-old has been charged with four theft offences between 2022 and 2025 in Shropshire and Sussex.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said Shrewsbury officers responded to a call via the 'Shop Watch radio' of a male "believed to be responsible for a significant theft from a store in Shrewsbury Town Centre over two years ago".

They added: "Shop Watch radio proved vital in directing officers to the male who was located in Shrewsbury Market Hall and promptly arrested."

Evans is set to appear before Norwich Magistrates on November 25.