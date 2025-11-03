"Amateurish" Christy and Edward Mongan, from Bilston, fled in their car as their victim “frantically punched” the windows to try and stop them getting away.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the victim advertised the watch for sale on Facebook and Christy Mongan, aged 23, arranged to view it.

The brothers turned up at the victim’s house in Wellington on June 24 this year at 11.35pm. Her two-year-old child was at home at the time.

She allowed them both in and showed them the watch, as well as its certificate of authenticity.

The brothers agreed to buy the watch and the victim was asked for her bank details so they could transfer the money.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

“Christy Mongan said the money had been sent, but she checked her account and told him the money hadn’t arrived,” said Richard Davenport, prosecuting.

Despite that, Edward Mongan, 21, began to walk towards the door with the watch.