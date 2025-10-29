Driver, 27, caught under influence of cannabis in Telford ordered to stay off drugs
A driver who was caught under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road and ordered to stay off drugs.
Daniel Chuck, aged 27, drove a Volkswagen Golf in Mossey Green Way, Telford, on May 19 this year.
A drugs test found he had 2.8 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.