Shropshire Star
Close

Driver, 27, caught under influence of cannabis in Telford ordered to stay off drugs

A driver who was caught under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road and ordered to stay off drugs.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Daniel Chuck, aged 27, drove a Volkswagen Golf in Mossey Green Way, Telford, on May 19 this year.

A drugs test found he had 2.8 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.